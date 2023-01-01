2000 Saudi riyals to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SAR to MYR at the real exchange rate

2000 sar
2450.16 myr

1.00000 SAR = 1.22508 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SAR1.22508 MYR
5 SAR6.12540 MYR
10 SAR12.25080 MYR
20 SAR24.50160 MYR
50 SAR61.25400 MYR
100 SAR122.50800 MYR
250 SAR306.27000 MYR
500 SAR612.54000 MYR
1000 SAR1225.08000 MYR
2000 SAR2450.16000 MYR
5000 SAR6125.40000 MYR
10000 SAR12250.80000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Saudi Riyal
1 MYR0.81627 SAR
5 MYR4.08136 SAR
10 MYR8.16271 SAR
20 MYR16.32542 SAR
50 MYR40.81355 SAR
100 MYR81.62710 SAR
250 MYR204.06775 SAR
500 MYR408.13550 SAR
1000 MYR816.27100 SAR
2000 MYR1632.54200 SAR
5000 MYR4081.35500 SAR
10000 MYR8162.71000 SAR