1.00000 SAR = 0.24161 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Euro
1 SAR0.24161 EUR
5 SAR1.20808 EUR
10 SAR2.41615 EUR
20 SAR4.83230 EUR
50 SAR12.08075 EUR
100 SAR24.16150 EUR
250 SAR60.40375 EUR
500 SAR120.80750 EUR
1000 SAR241.61500 EUR
2000 SAR483.23000 EUR
5000 SAR1208.07500 EUR
10000 SAR2416.15000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Saudi Riyal
1 EUR4.13882 SAR
5 EUR20.69410 SAR
10 EUR41.38820 SAR
20 EUR82.77640 SAR
50 EUR206.94100 SAR
100 EUR413.88200 SAR
250 EUR1034.70500 SAR
500 EUR2069.41000 SAR
1000 EUR4138.82000 SAR
2000 EUR8277.64000 SAR
5000 EUR20694.10000 SAR
10000 EUR41388.20000 SAR