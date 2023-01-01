100 Saudi riyals to Czech korunas

Convert SAR to CZK at the real exchange rate

100 sar
596,64 czk

1.00000 SAR = 5.96635 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SAR5.96635 CZK
5 SAR29.83175 CZK
10 SAR59.66350 CZK
20 SAR119.32700 CZK
50 SAR298.31750 CZK
100 SAR596.63500 CZK
250 SAR1491.58750 CZK
500 SAR2983.17500 CZK
1000 SAR5966.35000 CZK
2000 SAR11932.70000 CZK
5000 SAR29831.75000 CZK
10000 SAR59663.50000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Saudi Riyal
1 CZK0.16761 SAR
5 CZK0.83804 SAR
10 CZK1.67607 SAR
20 CZK3.35214 SAR
50 CZK8.38035 SAR
100 CZK16.76070 SAR
250 CZK41.90175 SAR
500 CZK83.80350 SAR
1000 CZK167.60700 SAR
2000 CZK335.21400 SAR
5000 CZK838.03500 SAR
10000 CZK1676.07000 SAR