amount-spellout.1000 Saudi riyals to Canadian dollars

Convert SAR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 sar
353.32 cad

1.00000 SAR = 0.35333 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Canadian Dollar
1 SAR0.35333 CAD
5 SAR1.76662 CAD
10 SAR3.53325 CAD
20 SAR7.06650 CAD
50 SAR17.66625 CAD
100 SAR35.33250 CAD
250 SAR88.33125 CAD
500 SAR176.66250 CAD
1000 SAR353.32500 CAD
2000 SAR706.65000 CAD
5000 SAR1766.62500 CAD
10000 SAR3533.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 CAD2.83026 SAR
5 CAD14.15130 SAR
10 CAD28.30260 SAR
20 CAD56.60520 SAR
50 CAD141.51300 SAR
100 CAD283.02600 SAR
250 CAD707.56500 SAR
500 CAD1415.13000 SAR
1000 CAD2830.26000 SAR
2000 CAD5660.52000 SAR
5000 CAD14151.30000 SAR
10000 CAD28302.60000 SAR