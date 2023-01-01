1 Saudi riyal to Brazilian reais

1 sar
1.30 brl

1.00000 SAR = 1.29528 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.29528 BRL
5 SAR6.47640 BRL
10 SAR12.95280 BRL
20 SAR25.90560 BRL
50 SAR64.76400 BRL
100 SAR129.52800 BRL
250 SAR323.82000 BRL
500 SAR647.64000 BRL
1000 SAR1295.28000 BRL
2000 SAR2590.56000 BRL
5000 SAR6476.40000 BRL
10000 SAR12952.80000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.77203 SAR
5 BRL3.86016 SAR
10 BRL7.72031 SAR
20 BRL15.44062 SAR
50 BRL38.60155 SAR
100 BRL77.20310 SAR
250 BRL193.00775 SAR
500 BRL386.01550 SAR
1000 BRL772.03100 SAR
2000 BRL1544.06200 SAR
5000 BRL3860.15500 SAR
10000 BRL7720.31000 SAR