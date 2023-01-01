50 Rwandan francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert RWF to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 rwf
1.49 uah

1.00000 RWF = 0.02976 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RWF0.02976 UAH
5 RWF0.14878 UAH
10 RWF0.29757 UAH
20 RWF0.59514 UAH
50 RWF1.48784 UAH
100 RWF2.97569 UAH
250 RWF7.43922 UAH
500 RWF14.87845 UAH
1000 RWF29.75690 UAH
2000 RWF59.51380 UAH
5000 RWF148.78450 UAH
10000 RWF297.56900 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Rwandan Franc
1 UAH33.60560 RWF
5 UAH168.02800 RWF
10 UAH336.05600 RWF
20 UAH672.11200 RWF
50 UAH1680.28000 RWF
100 UAH3360.56000 RWF
250 UAH8401.40000 RWF
500 UAH16802.80000 RWF
1000 UAH33605.60000 RWF
2000 UAH67211.20000 RWF
5000 UAH168028.00000 RWF
10000 UAH336056.00000 RWF