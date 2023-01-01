1 Rwandan franc to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert RWF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
0.26 lkr

1.00000 RWF = 0.25690 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.906051.324950.7854531.31961.4682118.298883.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462350.8669651.456441.6204720.196491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383210.5928170.9959621.1081313.810962.8043
1 GBP1.273151.153451.6868611.680051.8692623.2971105.942

How to convert Rwandan francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RWF0.25690 LKR
5 RWF1.28449 LKR
10 RWF2.56898 LKR
20 RWF5.13796 LKR
50 RWF12.84490 LKR
100 RWF25.68980 LKR
250 RWF64.22450 LKR
500 RWF128.44900 LKR
1000 RWF256.89800 LKR
2000 RWF513.79600 LKR
5000 RWF1284.49000 LKR
10000 RWF2568.98000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 LKR3.89260 RWF
5 LKR19.46300 RWF
10 LKR38.92600 RWF
20 LKR77.85200 RWF
50 LKR194.63000 RWF
100 LKR389.26000 RWF
250 LKR973.15000 RWF
500 LKR1946.30000 RWF
1000 LKR3892.60000 RWF
2000 LKR7785.20000 RWF
5000 LKR19463.00000 RWF
10000 LKR38926.00000 RWF