amount-spellout.1000 Rwandan francs to Kenyan shillings

Convert RWF to KES at the real exchange rate

1.000 rwf
124 kes

1.00000 RWF = 0.12379 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 RWF0.12379 KES
5 RWF0.61894 KES
10 RWF1.23789 KES
20 RWF2.47578 KES
50 RWF6.18945 KES
100 RWF12.37890 KES
250 RWF30.94725 KES
500 RWF61.89450 KES
1000 RWF123.78900 KES
2000 RWF247.57800 KES
5000 RWF618.94500 KES
10000 RWF1237.89000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 KES8.07827 RWF
5 KES40.39135 RWF
10 KES80.78270 RWF
20 KES161.56540 RWF
50 KES403.91350 RWF
100 KES807.82700 RWF
250 KES2019.56750 RWF
500 KES4039.13500 RWF
1000 KES8078.27000 RWF
2000 KES16156.54000 RWF
5000 KES40391.35000 RWF
10000 KES80782.70000 RWF