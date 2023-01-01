500 Rwandan francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert RWF to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
53.91 isk

1.00000 RWF = 0.10781 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 RWF0.10781 ISK
5 RWF0.53907 ISK
10 RWF1.07815 ISK
20 RWF2.15630 ISK
50 RWF5.39075 ISK
100 RWF10.78150 ISK
250 RWF26.95375 ISK
500 RWF53.90750 ISK
1000 RWF107.81500 ISK
2000 RWF215.63000 ISK
5000 RWF539.07500 ISK
10000 RWF1078.15000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Rwandan Franc
1 ISK9.27512 RWF
5 ISK46.37560 RWF
10 ISK92.75120 RWF
20 ISK185.50240 RWF
50 ISK463.75600 RWF
100 ISK927.51200 RWF
250 ISK2318.78000 RWF
500 ISK4637.56000 RWF
1000 ISK9275.12000 RWF
2000 ISK18550.24000 RWF
5000 ISK46375.60000 RWF
10000 ISK92751.20000 RWF