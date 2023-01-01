amount-spellout.1000 Rwandan francs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert RWF to CNY at the real exchange rate

1.000 rwf
5,63 cny

1.00000 RWF = 0.00563 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RWF0.00563 CNY
5 RWF0.02817 CNY
10 RWF0.05634 CNY
20 RWF0.11268 CNY
50 RWF0.28170 CNY
100 RWF0.56340 CNY
250 RWF1.40850 CNY
500 RWF2.81701 CNY
1000 RWF5.63402 CNY
2000 RWF11.26804 CNY
5000 RWF28.17010 CNY
10000 RWF56.34020 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Rwandan Franc
1 CNY177.49300 RWF
5 CNY887.46500 RWF
10 CNY1774.93000 RWF
20 CNY3549.86000 RWF
50 CNY8874.65000 RWF
100 CNY17749.30000 RWF
250 CNY44373.25000 RWF
500 CNY88746.50000 RWF
1000 CNY177493.00000 RWF
2000 CNY354986.00000 RWF
5000 CNY887465.00000 RWF
10000 CNY1774930.00000 RWF