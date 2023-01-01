1 Rwandan franc to Aruban florins

Convert RWF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
0,00 awg

1.00000 RWF = 0.00142 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Rwandan francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Aruban Florin
1 RWF0.00142 AWG
5 RWF0.00710 AWG
10 RWF0.01420 AWG
20 RWF0.02841 AWG
50 RWF0.07102 AWG
100 RWF0.14204 AWG
250 RWF0.35510 AWG
500 RWF0.71020 AWG
1000 RWF1.42040 AWG
2000 RWF2.84080 AWG
5000 RWF7.10200 AWG
10000 RWF14.20400 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Rwandan Franc
1 AWG704.02800 RWF
5 AWG3520.14000 RWF
10 AWG7040.28000 RWF
20 AWG14080.56000 RWF
50 AWG35201.40000 RWF
100 AWG70402.80000 RWF
250 AWG176007.00000 RWF
500 AWG352014.00000 RWF
1000 AWG704028.00000 RWF
2000 AWG1408056.00000 RWF
5000 AWG3520140.00000 RWF
10000 AWG7040280.00000 RWF