5 Russian rubles to CFA francs beac

Convert RUB to XAF at the real exchange rate

5 rub
33 xaf

1.00000 RUB = 6.64258 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFA Franc BEAC
1 RUB6.64258 XAF
5 RUB33.21290 XAF
10 RUB66.42580 XAF
20 RUB132.85160 XAF
50 RUB332.12900 XAF
100 RUB664.25800 XAF
250 RUB1660.64500 XAF
500 RUB3321.29000 XAF
1000 RUB6642.58000 XAF
2000 RUB13285.16000 XAF
5000 RUB33212.90000 XAF
10000 RUB66425.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Russian Ruble
1 XAF0.15054 RUB
5 XAF0.75272 RUB
10 XAF1.50544 RUB
20 XAF3.01088 RUB
50 XAF7.52720 RUB
100 XAF15.05440 RUB
250 XAF37.63600 RUB
500 XAF75.27200 RUB
1000 XAF150.54400 RUB
2000 XAF301.08800 RUB
5000 XAF752.72000 RUB
10000 XAF1505.44000 RUB