1.000 RUB = 0.05090 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RUB0,05090 MYR
5 RUB0,25449 MYR
10 RUB0,50898 MYR
20 RUB1,01795 MYR
50 RUB2,54488 MYR
100 RUB5,08976 MYR
250 RUB12,72440 MYR
500 RUB25,44880 MYR
1000 RUB50,89760 MYR
2000 RUB101,79520 MYR
5000 RUB254,48800 MYR
10000 RUB508,97600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Russian Ruble
1 MYR19,64730 RUB
5 MYR98,23650 RUB
10 MYR196,47300 RUB
20 MYR392,94600 RUB
50 MYR982,36500 RUB
100 MYR1.964,73000 RUB
250 MYR4.911,82500 RUB
500 MYR9.823,65000 RUB
1000 MYR19.647,30000 RUB
2000 MYR39.294,60000 RUB
5000 MYR98.236,50000 RUB
10000 MYR196.473,00000 RUB