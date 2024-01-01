250 Paraguayan guaranis to Fijian dollars

Convert PYG to FJD at the real exchange rate

250 pyg
0.07 fjd

₲1.000 PYG = FJ$0.0002986 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50383.5380.92558.5781.3491.3730.782
1 AUD0.666155.5990.61638.9870.8980.9140.52
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.7010.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.0811.62490.305163.3231.4581.4840.845

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Fijian Dollar
1 PYG0,00030 FJD
5 PYG0,00149 FJD
10 PYG0,00299 FJD
20 PYG0,00597 FJD
50 PYG0,01493 FJD
100 PYG0,02986 FJD
250 PYG0,07466 FJD
500 PYG0,14932 FJD
1000 PYG0,29864 FJD
2000 PYG0,59727 FJD
5000 PYG1,49319 FJD
10000 PYG2,98637 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 FJD3.348,55000 PYG
5 FJD16.742,75000 PYG
10 FJD33.485,50000 PYG
20 FJD66.971,00000 PYG
50 FJD167.427,50000 PYG
100 FJD334.855,00000 PYG
250 FJD837.137,50000 PYG
500 FJD1.674.275,00000 PYG
1000 FJD3.348.550,00000 PYG
2000 FJD6.697.100,00000 PYG
5000 FJD16.742.750,00000 PYG
10000 FJD33.485.500,00000 PYG