Convert PLN to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 Polish zloty to Rwandan francs

20 pln
6,518 rwf

zł1.000 PLN = R₣325.9 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5380.8951,373.9910.59622.811
1 EUR1.08110.84690.3250.9681,485.6311.45724.665
1 GBP1.2791.1831106.8321.1451,757.1313.5529.171
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Rwandan Franc
1 PLN325,89500 RWF
5 PLN1.629,47500 RWF
10 PLN3.258,95000 RWF
20 PLN6.517,90000 RWF
50 PLN16.294,75000 RWF
100 PLN32.589,50000 RWF
250 PLN81.473,75000 RWF
500 PLN162.947,50000 RWF
1000 PLN325.895,00000 RWF
2000 PLN651.790,00000 RWF
5000 PLN1.629.475,00000 RWF
10000 PLN3.258.950,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Polish Zloty
1 RWF0,00307 PLN
5 RWF0,01534 PLN
10 RWF0,03068 PLN
20 RWF0,06137 PLN
50 RWF0,15342 PLN
100 RWF0,30685 PLN
250 RWF0,76712 PLN
500 RWF1,53423 PLN
1000 RWF3,06847 PLN
2000 RWF6,13694 PLN
5000 RWF15,34235 PLN
10000 RWF30,68470 PLN