Convert PLN to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 Polish zloty to Namibian dollars

10 pln
45.98 nad

zł1.000 PLN = $4.598 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5370.8961,374.5810.60722.821
1 EUR1.08110.84690.3280.9681,486.3311.4724.677
1 GBP1.2791.1831106.8141.1451,757.6113.56329.182
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4550.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Namibian Dollar
1 PLN4,59775 NAD
5 PLN22,98875 NAD
10 PLN45,97750 NAD
20 PLN91,95500 NAD
50 PLN229,88750 NAD
100 PLN459,77500 NAD
250 PLN1.149,43750 NAD
500 PLN2.298,87500 NAD
1000 PLN4.597,75000 NAD
2000 PLN9.195,50000 NAD
5000 PLN22.988,75000 NAD
10000 PLN45.977,50000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 NAD0,21750 PLN
5 NAD1,08749 PLN
10 NAD2,17498 PLN
20 NAD4,34996 PLN
50 NAD10,87490 PLN
100 NAD21,74980 PLN
250 NAD54,37450 PLN
500 NAD108,74900 PLN
1000 NAD217,49800 PLN
2000 NAD434,99600 PLN
5000 NAD1.087,49000 PLN
10000 NAD2.174,98000 PLN