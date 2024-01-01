Convert PLN to MRU at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Polish zloty to Mauritanian ouguiyas

10,000 pln
98,020 mru

zł1.000 PLN = UM9.802 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.540.8961,373.6810.6122.832
1 EUR1.08110.84690.3020.9681,484.8811.4724.681
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.8011.1451,756.1813.56529.19
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4430.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PLN9,80200 MRU
5 PLN49,01000 MRU
10 PLN98,02000 MRU
20 PLN196,04000 MRU
50 PLN490,10000 MRU
100 PLN980,20000 MRU
250 PLN2.450,50000 MRU
500 PLN4.901,00000 MRU
1000 PLN9.802,00000 MRU
2000 PLN19.604,00000 MRU
5000 PLN49.010,00000 MRU
10000 PLN98.020,00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Polish Zloty
1 MRU0,10202 PLN
5 MRU0,51010 PLN
10 MRU1,02020 PLN
20 MRU2,04040 PLN
50 MRU5,10100 PLN
100 MRU10,20200 PLN
250 MRU25,50500 PLN
500 MRU51,01000 PLN
1000 MRU102,02000 PLN
2000 MRU204,04000 PLN
5000 MRU510,10000 PLN
10000 MRU1.020,20000 PLN