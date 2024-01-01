1 Polish zloty to Jamaican dollars

Convert PLN to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 pln
38.85 jmd

zł1.000 PLN = J$38.85 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5440.8961,374.210.62122.837
1 EUR1.0810.84590.2440.9681,484.4111.47324.669
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.741.1441,755.7513.5729.178
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4490.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Jamaican Dollar
1 PLN38,84540 JMD
5 PLN194,22700 JMD
10 PLN388,45400 JMD
20 PLN776,90800 JMD
50 PLN1.942,27000 JMD
100 PLN3.884,54000 JMD
250 PLN9.711,35000 JMD
500 PLN19.422,70000 JMD
1000 PLN38.845,40000 JMD
2000 PLN77.690,80000 JMD
5000 PLN194.227,00000 JMD
10000 PLN388.454,00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 JMD0,02574 PLN
5 JMD0,12872 PLN
10 JMD0,25743 PLN
20 JMD0,51486 PLN
50 JMD1,28715 PLN
100 JMD2,57430 PLN
250 JMD6,43575 PLN
500 JMD12,87150 PLN
1000 JMD25,74300 PLN
2000 JMD51,48600 PLN
5000 JMD128,71500 PLN
10000 JMD257,43000 PLN