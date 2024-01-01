Convert PKR to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 Pakistani rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

500 pkr
1,090 xof

₨1.000 PKR = CFA2.180 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
1 USD10.92683.5450.7833.6731.3743.75232.311
1 EUR1.08190.2530.8463.9681.4854.05334.906
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.73214.6921.7564.79341.279

How to convert Pakistani rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PKR2,18020 XOF
5 PKR10,90100 XOF
10 PKR21,80200 XOF
20 PKR43,60400 XOF
50 PKR109,01000 XOF
100 PKR218,02000 XOF
250 PKR545,05000 XOF
500 PKR1.090,10000 XOF
1000 PKR2.180,20000 XOF
2000 PKR4.360,40000 XOF
5000 PKR10.901,00000 XOF
10000 PKR21.802,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Pakistani Rupee
1 XOF0,45867 PKR
5 XOF2,29337 PKR
10 XOF4,58674 PKR
20 XOF9,17348 PKR
50 XOF22,93370 PKR
100 XOF45,86740 PKR
250 XOF114,66850 PKR
500 XOF229,33700 PKR
1000 XOF458,67400 PKR
2000 XOF917,34800 PKR
5000 XOF2.293,37000 PKR
10000 XOF4.586,74000 PKR