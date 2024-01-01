5,000 Pakistani rupees to East Caribbean dollars

Convert PKR to XCD at the real exchange rate

5,000 pkr
48.47 xcd

₨1.000 PKR = $0.009695 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.5450.7833.6731.3743.75232.311
1 EUR1.08190.2360.8463.9671.4854.05234.899
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2771.183106.71614.6921.7564.79241.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PKR0,00969 XCD
5 PKR0,04847 XCD
10 PKR0,09695 XCD
20 PKR0,19390 XCD
50 PKR0,48474 XCD
100 PKR0,96948 XCD
250 PKR2,42370 XCD
500 PKR4,84740 XCD
1000 PKR9,69479 XCD
2000 PKR19,38958 XCD
5000 PKR48,47395 XCD
10000 PKR96,94790 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 XCD103,14800 PKR
5 XCD515,74000 PKR
10 XCD1.031,48000 PKR
20 XCD2.062,96000 PKR
50 XCD5.157,40000 PKR
100 XCD10.314,80000 PKR
250 XCD25.787,00000 PKR
500 XCD51.574,00000 PKR
1000 XCD103.148,00000 PKR
2000 XCD206.296,00000 PKR
5000 XCD515.740,00000 PKR
10000 XCD1.031.480,00000 PKR