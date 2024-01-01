Convert PKR to LRD at the real exchange rate

1 Pakistani rupee to Liberian dollars

1 pkr
0.70 lrd

₨1.000 PKR = L$0.6962 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5380.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2710.8453.9691.4854.05434.907
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.80814.6961.7574.79641.302

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 PKR0,69621 LRD
5 PKR3,48103 LRD
10 PKR6,96205 LRD
20 PKR13,92410 LRD
50 PKR34,81025 LRD
100 PKR69,62050 LRD
250 PKR174,05125 LRD
500 PKR348,10250 LRD
1000 PKR696,20500 LRD
2000 PKR1.392,41000 LRD
5000 PKR3.481,02500 LRD
10000 PKR6.962,05000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 LRD1,43636 PKR
5 LRD7,18180 PKR
10 LRD14,36360 PKR
20 LRD28,72720 PKR
50 LRD71,81800 PKR
100 LRD143,63600 PKR
250 LRD359,09000 PKR
500 LRD718,18000 PKR
1000 LRD1.436,36000 PKR
2000 LRD2.872,72000 PKR
5000 LRD7.181,80000 PKR
10000 LRD14.363,60000 PKR