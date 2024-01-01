Convert PKR to KGS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Pakistani rupees to Kyrgystani soms

5,000 pkr
1,576.14 kgs

₨1.000 PKR = Лв0.3152 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5360.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2730.8453.9691.4854.05434.909
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.80514.6961.7574.79641.302

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 PKR0,31523 KGS
5 PKR1,57613 KGS
10 PKR3,15227 KGS
20 PKR6,30454 KGS
50 PKR15,76135 KGS
100 PKR31,52270 KGS
250 PKR78,80675 KGS
500 PKR157,61350 KGS
1000 PKR315,22700 KGS
2000 PKR630,45400 KGS
5000 PKR1.576,13500 KGS
10000 PKR3.152,27000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Pakistani Rupee
1 KGS3,17232 PKR
5 KGS15,86160 PKR
10 KGS31,72320 PKR
20 KGS63,44640 PKR
50 KGS158,61600 PKR
100 KGS317,23200 PKR
250 KGS793,08000 PKR
500 KGS1.586,16000 PKR
1000 KGS3.172,32000 PKR
2000 KGS6.344,64000 PKR
5000 KGS15.861,60000 PKR
10000 KGS31.723,20000 PKR