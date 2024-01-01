2,000 Pakistani rupees to Isle of Man pounds

Convert PKR to IMP at the real exchange rate

2,000 pkr
5.62 imp

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002808 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5280.7823.6731.3743.75132.304
1 EUR1.081190.2730.8453.971.4854.05434.912
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.81214.6971.7574.79741.308

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 PKR0,00281 IMP
5 PKR0,01404 IMP
10 PKR0,02808 IMP
20 PKR0,05616 IMP
50 PKR0,14040 IMP
100 PKR0,28080 IMP
250 PKR0,70199 IMP
500 PKR1,40398 IMP
1000 PKR2,80795 IMP
2000 PKR5,61590 IMP
5000 PKR14,03975 IMP
10000 PKR28,07950 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 IMP356,13200 PKR
5 IMP1.780,66000 PKR
10 IMP3.561,32000 PKR
20 IMP7.122,64000 PKR
50 IMP17.806,60000 PKR
100 IMP35.613,20000 PKR
250 IMP89.033,00000 PKR
500 IMP178.066,00000 PKR
1000 IMP356.132,00000 PKR
2000 IMP712.264,00000 PKR
5000 IMP1.780.660,00000 PKR
10000 IMP3.561.320,00000 PKR