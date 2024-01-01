20 Pakistani rupees to Guinean francs

Convert PKR to GNF at the real exchange rate

20 pkr
617 gnf

₨1.000 PKR = GFr30.86 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5220.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2750.8453.971.4854.05534.915
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.82914.6981.7574.79841.318

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 PKR30,86460 GNF
5 PKR154,32300 GNF
10 PKR308,64600 GNF
20 PKR617,29200 GNF
50 PKR1.543,23000 GNF
100 PKR3.086,46000 GNF
250 PKR7.716,15000 GNF
500 PKR15.432,30000 GNF
1000 PKR30.864,60000 GNF
2000 PKR61.729,20000 GNF
5000 PKR154.323,00000 GNF
10000 PKR308.646,00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 GNF0,03240 PKR
5 GNF0,16200 PKR
10 GNF0,32400 PKR
20 GNF0,64799 PKR
50 GNF1,61998 PKR
100 GNF3,23996 PKR
250 GNF8,09990 PKR
500 GNF16,19980 PKR
1000 GNF32,39960 PKR
2000 GNF64,79920 PKR
5000 GNF161,99800 PKR
10000 GNF323,99600 PKR