500 Pakistani rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert PKR to BAM at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
3.25 bam

₨1.000 PKR = KM0.006498 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
Loading

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PKR0,00650 BAM
5 PKR0,03249 BAM
10 PKR0,06498 BAM
20 PKR0,12996 BAM
50 PKR0,32491 BAM
100 PKR0,64982 BAM
250 PKR1,62455 BAM
500 PKR3,24910 BAM
1000 PKR6,49820 BAM
2000 PKR12,99640 BAM
5000 PKR32,49100 BAM
10000 PKR64,98200 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Pakistani Rupee
1 BAM153,88900 PKR
5 BAM769,44500 PKR
10 BAM1.538,89000 PKR
20 BAM3.077,78000 PKR
50 BAM7.694,45000 PKR
100 BAM15.388,90000 PKR
250 BAM38.472,25000 PKR
500 BAM76.944,50000 PKR
1000 BAM153.889,00000 PKR
2000 BAM307.778,00000 PKR
5000 BAM769.445,00000 PKR
10000 BAM1.538.890,00000 PKR