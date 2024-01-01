20 Philippine pesos to Qatari rials

Convert PHP to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 php
1.25 qar

₱1.000 PHP = QR0.06231 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7811,366.68156.727.241
1 CAD0.72810.6731.0940.569995.216114.1235.273
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6240.8451,477.86169.4657.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52909.867104.3364.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Qatari Rial
1 PHP0,06231 QAR
5 PHP0,31156 QAR
10 PHP0,62313 QAR
20 PHP1,24625 QAR
50 PHP3,11563 QAR
100 PHP6,23125 QAR
250 PHP15,57813 QAR
500 PHP31,15625 QAR
1000 PHP62,31250 QAR
2000 PHP124,62500 QAR
5000 PHP311,56250 QAR
10000 PHP623,12500 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Philippine Peso
1 QAR16,04810 PHP
5 QAR80,24050 PHP
10 QAR160,48100 PHP
20 QAR320,96200 PHP
50 QAR802,40500 PHP
100 QAR1.604,81000 PHP
250 QAR4.012,02500 PHP
500 QAR8.024,05000 PHP
1000 QAR16.048,10000 PHP
2000 QAR32.096,20000 PHP
5000 QAR80.240,50000 PHP
10000 QAR160.481,00000 PHP