500 Philippine pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert PHP to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 php
90.38 nok

₱1.000 PHP = kr0.1808 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7811,367.24156.7657.241
1 CAD0.72810.6731.0940.569995.769114.1735.273
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6240.8451,478.53169.5257.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52910.24104.3664.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 PHP0,18077 NOK
5 PHP0,90385 NOK
10 PHP1,80770 NOK
20 PHP3,61540 NOK
50 PHP9,03850 NOK
100 PHP18,07700 NOK
250 PHP45,19250 NOK
500 PHP90,38500 NOK
1000 PHP180,77000 NOK
2000 PHP361,54000 NOK
5000 PHP903,85000 NOK
10000 PHP1.807,70000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Philippine Peso
1 NOK5,53189 PHP
5 NOK27,65945 PHP
10 NOK55,31890 PHP
20 NOK110,63780 PHP
50 NOK276,59450 PHP
100 NOK553,18900 PHP
250 NOK1.382,97250 PHP
500 NOK2.765,94500 PHP
1000 NOK5.531,89000 PHP
2000 NOK11.063,78000 PHP
5000 NOK27.659,45000 PHP
10000 NOK55.318,90000 PHP