Convert PHP to LRD at the real exchange rate

50 Philippine pesos to Liberian dollars

50 php
165.48 lrd

₱1.000 PHP = L$3.310 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7821,368.57156.8157.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569996.882114.2265.274
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6240.8451,479.63169.5457.828
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52911.262104.4154.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 PHP3,30961 LRD
5 PHP16,54805 LRD
10 PHP33,09610 LRD
20 PHP66,19220 LRD
50 PHP165,48050 LRD
100 PHP330,96100 LRD
250 PHP827,40250 LRD
500 PHP1.654,80500 LRD
1000 PHP3.309,61000 LRD
2000 PHP6.619,22000 LRD
5000 PHP16.548,05000 LRD
10000 PHP33.096,10000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 LRD0,30215 PHP
5 LRD1,51076 PHP
10 LRD3,02151 PHP
20 LRD6,04302 PHP
50 LRD15,10755 PHP
100 LRD30,21510 PHP
250 LRD75,53775 PHP
500 LRD151,07550 PHP
1000 LRD302,15100 PHP
2000 LRD604,30200 PHP
5000 LRD1.510,75500 PHP
10000 LRD3.021,51000 PHP