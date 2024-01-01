Convert PHP to AOA at the real exchange rate

2,000 Philippine pesos to Angolan kwanzas

2,000 php
29,423.40 aoa

₱1.000 PHP = Kz14.71 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7821,368.99156.857.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57997.552114.2935.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,480.22169.597.829
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521911.816104.474.823

How to convert Philippine pesos to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 PHP14,71170 AOA
5 PHP73,55850 AOA
10 PHP147,11700 AOA
20 PHP294,23400 AOA
50 PHP735,58500 AOA
100 PHP1.471,17000 AOA
250 PHP3.677,92500 AOA
500 PHP7.355,85000 AOA
1000 PHP14.711,70000 AOA
2000 PHP29.423,40000 AOA
5000 PHP73.558,50000 AOA
10000 PHP147.117,00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Philippine Peso
1 AOA0,06797 PHP
5 AOA0,33987 PHP
10 AOA0,67973 PHP
20 AOA1,35946 PHP
50 AOA3,39866 PHP
100 AOA6,79732 PHP
250 AOA16,99330 PHP
500 AOA33,98660 PHP
1000 AOA67,97320 PHP
2000 AOA135,94640 PHP
5000 AOA339,86600 PHP
10000 AOA679,73200 PHP