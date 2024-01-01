Convert PGK to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 Papua New Guinean kinas to Singapore dollars

5 pgk
1.75 sgd

K1.000 PGK = S$0.3508 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.3161.4841.6230.96720.254
1 GBP1.18311.28106.8731.7561.9211.14423.967
1 USD0.9250.781183.5141.3721.5010.89418.728
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Singapore Dollar
1 PGK0,35076 SGD
5 PGK1,75379 SGD
10 PGK3,50757 SGD
20 PGK7,01514 SGD
50 PGK17,53785 SGD
100 PGK35,07570 SGD
250 PGK87,68925 SGD
500 PGK175,37850 SGD
1000 PGK350,75700 SGD
2000 PGK701,51400 SGD
5000 PGK1.753,78500 SGD
10000 PGK3.507,57000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SGD2,85098 PGK
5 SGD14,25490 PGK
10 SGD28,50980 PGK
20 SGD57,01960 PGK
50 SGD142,54900 PGK
100 SGD285,09800 PGK
250 SGD712,74500 PGK
500 SGD1.425,49000 PGK
1000 SGD2.850,98000 PGK
2000 SGD5.701,96000 PGK
5000 SGD14.254,90000 PGK
10000 SGD28.509,80000 PGK