Convert PEN to TWD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Peruvian nuevo soles to New Taiwan dollars

1,000 pen
8,581.47 twd

S/.1.000 PEN = NT$8.581 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PEN8,58147 TWD
5 PEN42,90735 TWD
10 PEN85,81470 TWD
20 PEN171,62940 TWD
50 PEN429,07350 TWD
100 PEN858,14700 TWD
250 PEN2.145,36750 TWD
500 PEN4.290,73500 TWD
1000 PEN8.581,47000 TWD
2000 PEN17.162,94000 TWD
5000 PEN42.907,35000 TWD
10000 PEN85.814,70000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TWD0,11653 PEN
5 TWD0,58265 PEN
10 TWD1,16530 PEN
20 TWD2,33060 PEN
50 TWD5,82650 PEN
100 TWD11,65300 PEN
250 TWD29,13250 PEN
500 TWD58,26500 PEN
1000 TWD116,53000 PEN
2000 TWD233,06000 PEN
5000 TWD582,65000 PEN
10000 TWD1.165,30000 PEN