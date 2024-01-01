1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Turkish liras

Convert PEN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 pen
8.56 try

S/.1.000 PEN = TL8.562 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2491.4831.6230.96720.244
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8581.7561.9211.14523.969
1 USD0.9250.781183.5021.3721.5010.89418.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkish Lira
1 PEN8,56153 TRY
5 PEN42,80765 TRY
10 PEN85,61530 TRY
20 PEN171,23060 TRY
50 PEN428,07650 TRY
100 PEN856,15300 TRY
250 PEN2.140,38250 TRY
500 PEN4.280,76500 TRY
1000 PEN8.561,53000 TRY
2000 PEN17.123,06000 TRY
5000 PEN42.807,65000 TRY
10000 PEN85.615,30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TRY0,11680 PEN
5 TRY0,58401 PEN
10 TRY1,16802 PEN
20 TRY2,33604 PEN
50 TRY5,84010 PEN
100 TRY11,68020 PEN
250 TRY29,20050 PEN
500 TRY58,40100 PEN
1000 TRY116,80200 PEN
2000 TRY233,60400 PEN
5000 TRY584,01000 PEN
10000 TRY1.168,02000 PEN