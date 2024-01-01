Convert PEN to TJS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Tajikistani somonis

5,000 pen
14,433 tjs

S/.1.000 PEN = SM2.887 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2531.4831.6230.96720.252
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8651.7561.9211.14523.98
1 USD0.9250.781183.5011.3721.5010.89418.738
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PEN2,88660 TJS
5 PEN14,43300 TJS
10 PEN28,86600 TJS
20 PEN57,73200 TJS
50 PEN144,33000 TJS
100 PEN288,66000 TJS
250 PEN721,65000 TJS
500 PEN1.443,30000 TJS
1000 PEN2.886,60000 TJS
2000 PEN5.773,20000 TJS
5000 PEN14.433,00000 TJS
10000 PEN28.866,00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TJS0,34643 PEN
5 TJS1,73214 PEN
10 TJS3,46428 PEN
20 TJS6,92856 PEN
50 TJS17,32140 PEN
100 TJS34,64280 PEN
250 TJS86,60700 PEN
500 TJS173,21400 PEN
1000 TJS346,42800 PEN
2000 TJS692,85600 PEN
5000 TJS1.732,14000 PEN
10000 TJS3.464,28000 PEN