Convert PEN to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Saudi riyals

5 pen
4.97 sar

S/.1.000 PEN = SR0.9948 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Saudi Riyal
1 PEN0,99482 SAR
5 PEN4,97408 SAR
10 PEN9,94816 SAR
20 PEN19,89632 SAR
50 PEN49,74080 SAR
100 PEN99,48160 SAR
250 PEN248,70400 SAR
500 PEN497,40800 SAR
1000 PEN994,81600 SAR
2000 PEN1.989,63200 SAR
5000 PEN4.974,08000 SAR
10000 PEN9.948,16000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SAR1,00521 PEN
5 SAR5,02605 PEN
10 SAR10,05210 PEN
20 SAR20,10420 PEN
50 SAR50,26050 PEN
100 SAR100,52100 PEN
250 SAR251,30250 PEN
500 SAR502,60500 PEN
1000 SAR1.005,21000 PEN
2000 SAR2.010,42000 PEN
5000 SAR5.026,05000 PEN
10000 SAR10.052,10000 PEN