Convert PEN to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Rwandan francs

5 pen
1,733 rwf

S/.1.000 PEN = R₣346.5 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Rwandan Franc
1 PEN346,52900 RWF
5 PEN1.732,64500 RWF
10 PEN3.465,29000 RWF
20 PEN6.930,58000 RWF
50 PEN17.326,45000 RWF
100 PEN34.652,90000 RWF
250 PEN86.632,25000 RWF
500 PEN173.264,50000 RWF
1000 PEN346.529,00000 RWF
2000 PEN693.058,00000 RWF
5000 PEN1.732.645,00000 RWF
10000 PEN3.465.290,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 RWF0,00289 PEN
5 RWF0,01443 PEN
10 RWF0,02886 PEN
20 RWF0,05772 PEN
50 RWF0,14429 PEN
100 RWF0,28858 PEN
250 RWF0,72144 PEN
500 RWF1,44288 PEN
1000 RWF2,88576 PEN
2000 RWF5,77152 PEN
5000 RWF14,42880 PEN
10000 RWF28,85760 PEN