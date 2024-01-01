Convert PEN to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Israeli new sheqels

20 pen
19.62 ils

S/.1.000 PEN = ₪0.9811 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PEN0,98108 ILS
5 PEN4,90540 ILS
10 PEN9,81080 ILS
20 PEN19,62160 ILS
50 PEN49,05400 ILS
100 PEN98,10800 ILS
250 PEN245,27000 ILS
500 PEN490,54000 ILS
1000 PEN981,08000 ILS
2000 PEN1.962,16000 ILS
5000 PEN4.905,40000 ILS
10000 PEN9.810,80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ILS1,01928 PEN
5 ILS5,09640 PEN
10 ILS10,19280 PEN
20 ILS20,38560 PEN
50 ILS50,96400 PEN
100 ILS101,92800 PEN
250 ILS254,82000 PEN
500 ILS509,64000 PEN
1000 ILS1.019,28000 PEN
2000 ILS2.038,56000 PEN
5000 ILS5.096,40000 PEN
10000 ILS10.192,80000 PEN