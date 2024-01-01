Convert PEN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Guatemalan quetzals

250 pen
513.95 gtq

S/.1.000 PEN = Q2.056 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3551.4841.6190.96620.272
1 GBP1.18511.282107.0351.7571.9181.14524.014
1 USD0.9240.78183.4651.371.4960.89318.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PEN2,05580 GTQ
5 PEN10,27900 GTQ
10 PEN20,55800 GTQ
20 PEN41,11600 GTQ
50 PEN102,79000 GTQ
100 PEN205,58000 GTQ
250 PEN513,95000 GTQ
500 PEN1.027,90000 GTQ
1000 PEN2.055,80000 GTQ
2000 PEN4.111,60000 GTQ
5000 PEN10.279,00000 GTQ
10000 PEN20.558,00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GTQ0,48643 PEN
5 GTQ2,43215 PEN
10 GTQ4,86429 PEN
20 GTQ9,72858 PEN
50 GTQ24,32145 PEN
100 GTQ48,64290 PEN
250 GTQ121,60725 PEN
500 GTQ243,21450 PEN
1000 GTQ486,42900 PEN
2000 GTQ972,85800 PEN
5000 GTQ2.432,14500 PEN
10000 GTQ4.864,29000 PEN