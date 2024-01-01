500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Colombian pesos

Convert PEN to COP at the real exchange rate

500 pen
5,34,235 cop

S/.1.000 PEN = $1,068 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Colombian Peso
1 PEN1.068,47000 COP
5 PEN5.342,35000 COP
10 PEN10.684,70000 COP
20 PEN21.369,40000 COP
50 PEN53.423,50000 COP
100 PEN106.847,00000 COP
250 PEN267.117,50000 COP
500 PEN534.235,00000 COP
1000 PEN1.068.470,00000 COP
2000 PEN2.136.940,00000 COP
5000 PEN5.342.350,00000 COP
10000 PEN10.684.700,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 COP0,00094 PEN
5 COP0,00468 PEN
10 COP0,00936 PEN
20 COP0,01872 PEN
50 COP0,04680 PEN
100 COP0,09359 PEN
250 COP0,23398 PEN
500 COP0,46796 PEN
1000 COP0,93592 PEN
2000 COP1,87184 PEN
5000 COP4,67959 PEN
10000 COP9,35918 PEN