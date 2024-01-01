Convert PEN to BBD at the real exchange rate

5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Barbadian dollars

5 pen
2.65 bbd

S/.1.000 PEN = Bds$0.5292 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4741.4841.6190.96720.274
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1421.7581.9171.14524.009
1 USD0.9230.779183.4671.3691.4940.89218.704
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Barbadian Dollar
1 PEN0,52924 BBD
5 PEN2,64620 BBD
10 PEN5,29241 BBD
20 PEN10,58482 BBD
50 PEN26,46205 BBD
100 PEN52,92410 BBD
250 PEN132,31025 BBD
500 PEN264,62050 BBD
1000 PEN529,24100 BBD
2000 PEN1.058,48200 BBD
5000 PEN2.646,20500 BBD
10000 PEN5.292,41000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BBD1,88950 PEN
5 BBD9,44750 PEN
10 BBD18,89500 PEN
20 BBD37,79000 PEN
50 BBD94,47500 PEN
100 BBD188,95000 PEN
250 BBD472,37500 PEN
500 BBD944,75000 PEN
1000 BBD1.889,50000 PEN
2000 BBD3.779,00000 PEN
5000 BBD9.447,50000 PEN
10000 BBD18.895,00000 PEN