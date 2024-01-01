Convert PAB to VND at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Panamanian balboas to Vietnamese dongs

10,000 pab
25,44,30,000 vnd

B/.1.000 PAB = ₫25,440 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4581.4841.6180.96620.242
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1511.7581.9171.14523.977
1 USD0.9230.779183.4451.3691.4930.89218.672
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Vietnamese Dong
1 PAB25.443,00000 VND
5 PAB127.215,00000 VND
10 PAB254.430,00000 VND
20 PAB508.860,00000 VND
50 PAB1.272.150,00000 VND
100 PAB2.544.300,00000 VND
250 PAB6.360.750,00000 VND
500 PAB12.721.500,00000 VND
1000 PAB25.443.000,00000 VND
2000 PAB50.886.000,00000 VND
5000 PAB127.215.000,00000 VND
10000 PAB254.430.000,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Panamanian Balboa
1000 VND0,03930 PAB
2000 VND0,07861 PAB
5000 VND0,19652 PAB
10000 VND0,39304 PAB
20000 VND0,78607 PAB
50000 VND1,96518 PAB
100000 VND3,93035 PAB
200000 VND7,86070 PAB
500000 VND19,65175 PAB
1000000 VND39,30350 PAB
2000000 VND78,60700 PAB
5000000 VND196,51750 PAB