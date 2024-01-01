100 Panamanian balboas to Bulgarian levs

Convert PAB to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 pab
180.31 bgn

B/.1.000 PAB = лв1.803 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bulgarian Lev
1 PAB1,80305 BGN
5 PAB9,01525 BGN
10 PAB18,03050 BGN
20 PAB36,06100 BGN
50 PAB90,15250 BGN
100 PAB180,30500 BGN
250 PAB450,76250 BGN
500 PAB901,52500 BGN
1000 PAB1.803,05000 BGN
2000 PAB3.606,10000 BGN
5000 PAB9.015,25000 BGN
10000 PAB18.030,50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Panamanian Balboa
1 BGN0,55462 PAB
5 BGN2,77308 PAB
10 BGN5,54616 PAB
20 BGN11,09232 PAB
50 BGN27,73080 PAB
100 BGN55,46160 PAB
250 BGN138,65400 PAB
500 BGN277,30800 PAB
1000 BGN554,61600 PAB
2000 BGN1.109,23200 PAB
5000 BGN2.773,08000 PAB
10000 BGN5.546,16000 PAB