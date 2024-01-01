Convert OMR to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 Omani rials to Uzbekistan soms

100 omr
32,79,470.00 uzs

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = so'm32,790 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Uzbekistan Som
1 OMR32.794,70000 UZS
5 OMR163.973,50000 UZS
10 OMR327.947,00000 UZS
20 OMR655.894,00000 UZS
50 OMR1.639.735,00000 UZS
100 OMR3.279.470,00000 UZS
250 OMR8.198.675,00000 UZS
500 OMR16.397.350,00000 UZS
1000 OMR32.794.700,00000 UZS
2000 OMR65.589.400,00000 UZS
5000 OMR163.973.500,00000 UZS
10000 OMR327.947.000,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Omani Rial
1 UZS0,00003 OMR
5 UZS0,00015 OMR
10 UZS0,00030 OMR
20 UZS0,00061 OMR
50 UZS0,00152 OMR
100 UZS0,00305 OMR
250 UZS0,00762 OMR
500 UZS0,01525 OMR
1000 UZS0,03049 OMR
2000 UZS0,06099 OMR
5000 UZS0,15246 OMR
10000 UZS0,30493 OMR