2,000 Omani rials to Turkish liras
Convert OMR to TRY at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Omani rials to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Omani rials
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkish Lira
|1 OMR
|83,93070 TRY
|5 OMR
|419,65350 TRY
|10 OMR
|839,30700 TRY
|20 OMR
|1.678,61400 TRY
|50 OMR
|4.196,53500 TRY
|100 OMR
|8.393,07000 TRY
|250 OMR
|20.982,67500 TRY
|500 OMR
|41.965,35000 TRY
|1000 OMR
|83.930,70000 TRY
|2000 OMR
|167.861,40000 TRY
|5000 OMR
|419.653,50000 TRY
|10000 OMR
|839.307,00000 TRY