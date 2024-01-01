2,000 Omani rials to Surinamese dollars

Convert OMR to SRD at the real exchange rate

2,000 omr
1,65,558 srd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = $82.78 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.521.4841.6190.96620.492
1 GBP1.18511.285107.2641.7581.9181.14524.282
1 USD0.9220.778183.4711.3681.4930.89118.896
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Surinamese Dollar
1 OMR82,77900 SRD
5 OMR413,89500 SRD
10 OMR827,79000 SRD
20 OMR1.655,58000 SRD
50 OMR4.138,95000 SRD
100 OMR8.277,90000 SRD
250 OMR20.694,75000 SRD
500 OMR41.389,50000 SRD
1000 OMR82.779,00000 SRD
2000 OMR165.558,00000 SRD
5000 OMR413.895,00000 SRD
10000 OMR827.790,00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Omani Rial
1 SRD0,01208 OMR
5 SRD0,06040 OMR
10 SRD0,12080 OMR
20 SRD0,24161 OMR
50 SRD0,60402 OMR
100 SRD1,20804 OMR
250 SRD3,02010 OMR
500 SRD6,04020 OMR
1000 SRD12,08040 OMR
2000 SRD24,16080 OMR
5000 SRD60,40200 OMR
10000 SRD120,80400 OMR