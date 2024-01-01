500 Omani rials to Qatari rials

Convert OMR to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 omr
4,734.47 qar

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = QR9.469 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.4171.4831.6180.96620.495
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1781.7571.9181.14524.295
1 USD0.9230.779183.4951.3691.4940.89218.926
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.227

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Qatari Rial
1 OMR9,46895 QAR
5 OMR47,34475 QAR
10 OMR94,68950 QAR
20 OMR189,37900 QAR
50 OMR473,44750 QAR
100 OMR946,89500 QAR
250 OMR2.367,23750 QAR
500 OMR4.734,47500 QAR
1000 OMR9.468,95000 QAR
2000 OMR18.937,90000 QAR
5000 OMR47.344,75000 QAR
10000 OMR94.689,50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Omani Rial
1 QAR0,10561 OMR
5 QAR0,52804 OMR
10 QAR1,05608 OMR
20 QAR2,11216 OMR
50 QAR5,28040 OMR
100 QAR10,56080 OMR
250 QAR26,40200 OMR
500 QAR52,80400 OMR
1000 QAR105,60800 OMR
2000 QAR211,21600 OMR
5000 QAR528,04000 OMR
10000 QAR1.056,08000 OMR