amount-spellout.10000 Omani rials to Panamanian balboas

Convert OMR to PAB at the real exchange rate

10000 omr
25974.40 pab

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = B/.2.597 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.843511.082690.36741.482131.619810.96555520.5081
1 GBP1.1855211.28345107.1331.757111.920331.1446924.3129
1 USD0.92370.77915183.47261.369051.496220.8918518.9434
1 INR0.01106590.00933420.0119810.01640120.01792470.01068430.226942

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Panamanian Balboa
1 OMR2.59744 PAB
5 OMR12.98720 PAB
10 OMR25.97440 PAB
20 OMR51.94880 PAB
50 OMR129.87200 PAB
100 OMR259.74400 PAB
250 OMR649.36000 PAB
500 OMR1298.72000 PAB
1000 OMR2597.44000 PAB
2000 OMR5194.88000 PAB
5000 OMR12987.20000 PAB
10000 OMR25974.40000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Omani Rial
1 PAB0.38499 OMR
5 PAB1.92497 OMR
10 PAB3.84995 OMR
20 PAB7.69990 OMR
50 PAB19.24975 OMR
100 PAB38.49950 OMR
250 PAB96.24875 OMR
500 PAB192.49750 OMR
1000 PAB384.99500 OMR
2000 PAB769.99000 OMR
5000 PAB1924.97500 OMR
10000 PAB3849.95000 OMR