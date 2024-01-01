5,000 Mexican pesos to Tongan paʻangas

Convert MXN to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
635.26 top

Mex$1.000 MXN = T$0.1271 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.6030.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7940.8430.9641.6255.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7820.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MXN0,12705 TOP
5 MXN0,63526 TOP
10 MXN1,27051 TOP
20 MXN2,54102 TOP
50 MXN6,35255 TOP
100 MXN12,70510 TOP
250 MXN31,76275 TOP
500 MXN63,52550 TOP
1000 MXN127,05100 TOP
2000 MXN254,10200 TOP
5000 MXN635,25500 TOP
10000 MXN1.270,51000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Mexican Peso
1 TOP7,87086 MXN
5 TOP39,35430 MXN
10 TOP78,70860 MXN
20 TOP157,41720 MXN
50 TOP393,54300 MXN
100 TOP787,08600 MXN
250 TOP1.967,71500 MXN
500 TOP3.935,43000 MXN
1000 TOP7.870,86000 MXN
2000 TOP15.741,72000 MXN
5000 TOP39.354,30000 MXN
10000 TOP78.708,60000 MXN