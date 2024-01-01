1 Mexican peso to Tongan paʻangas

Convert MXN to TOP at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.13 top

Mex$1.000 MXN = T$0.1270 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6020.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.780.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MXN0,12703 TOP
5 MXN0,63514 TOP
10 MXN1,27028 TOP
20 MXN2,54056 TOP
50 MXN6,35140 TOP
100 MXN12,70280 TOP
250 MXN31,75700 TOP
500 MXN63,51400 TOP
1000 MXN127,02800 TOP
2000 MXN254,05600 TOP
5000 MXN635,14000 TOP
10000 MXN1.270,28000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Mexican Peso
1 TOP7,87225 MXN
5 TOP39,36125 MXN
10 TOP78,72250 MXN
20 TOP157,44500 MXN
50 TOP393,61250 MXN
100 TOP787,22500 MXN
250 TOP1.968,06250 MXN
500 TOP3.936,12500 MXN
1000 TOP7.872,25000 MXN
2000 TOP15.744,50000 MXN
5000 TOP39.361,25000 MXN
10000 TOP78.722,50000 MXN