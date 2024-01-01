Convert MXN to NPR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Mexican pesos to Nepalese rupees

10,000 mxn
71,971 npr

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₨7.197 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5860.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7420.8430.9641.6265.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7560.5710.6531.1013.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 MXN7,19710 NPR
5 MXN35,98550 NPR
10 MXN71,97100 NPR
20 MXN143,94200 NPR
50 MXN359,85500 NPR
100 MXN719,71000 NPR
250 MXN1.799,27500 NPR
500 MXN3.598,55000 NPR
1000 MXN7.197,10000 NPR
2000 MXN14.394,20000 NPR
5000 MXN35.985,50000 NPR
10000 MXN71.971,00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 NPR0,13895 MXN
5 NPR0,69473 MXN
10 NPR1,38945 MXN
20 NPR2,77890 MXN
50 NPR6,94725 MXN
100 NPR13,89450 MXN
250 NPR34,73625 MXN
500 NPR69,47250 MXN
1000 NPR138,94500 MXN
2000 NPR277,89000 MXN
5000 NPR694,72500 MXN
10000 NPR1.389,45000 MXN