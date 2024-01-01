Convert MXN to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Mexican pesos to Swiss francs

5,000 mxn
242.39 chf

Mex$1.000 MXN = SFr.0.04848 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6010.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7830.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7720.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 MXN0,04848 CHF
5 MXN0,24239 CHF
10 MXN0,48478 CHF
20 MXN0,96956 CHF
50 MXN2,42391 CHF
100 MXN4,84781 CHF
250 MXN12,11953 CHF
500 MXN24,23905 CHF
1000 MXN48,47810 CHF
2000 MXN96,95620 CHF
5000 MXN242,39050 CHF
10000 MXN484,78100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mexican Peso
1 CHF20,62790 MXN
5 CHF103,13950 MXN
10 CHF206,27900 MXN
20 CHF412,55800 MXN
50 CHF1.031,39500 MXN
100 CHF2.062,79000 MXN
250 CHF5.156,97500 MXN
500 CHF10.313,95000 MXN
1000 CHF20.627,90000 MXN
2000 CHF41.255,80000 MXN
5000 CHF103.139,50000 MXN
10000 CHF206.279,00000 MXN